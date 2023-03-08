Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,957,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the period.
Wolfspeed Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.