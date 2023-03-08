Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,957,300 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,828,000 after buying an additional 330,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,409,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.