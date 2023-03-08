Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 50,200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

