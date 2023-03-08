PotCoin (POT) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $754,601.27 and $6,692.85 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.00381110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00028266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017626 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,214,870 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

