Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jabil Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:JBL opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

