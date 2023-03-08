Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

PANW stock opened at $187.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,552.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.35.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,089 shares of company stock valued at $29,501,762. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

