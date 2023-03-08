Prelude Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $81,980,000. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.