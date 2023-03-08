Premier Asset Management LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

