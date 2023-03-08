Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,696 shares of company stock worth $14,145,195. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.4 %

SLB stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.