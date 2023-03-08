Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 77,792 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.49% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,020,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST opened at $485.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.26 and a 200 day moving average of $494.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Read More
