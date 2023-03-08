Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,277 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,115,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73. The firm has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.