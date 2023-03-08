Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $859.64 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,117,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $859,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in International Paper by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in International Paper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Argus upped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

