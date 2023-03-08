Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $976.36 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,581,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,777,476 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $976,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

