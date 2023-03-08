Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,383,232 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,232 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.02% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $1,185,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.3 %

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,298 shares of company stock worth $8,778,113. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

