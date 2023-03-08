Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 72,222 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,222 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.70% of HubSpot worth $1,403,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $49,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $402.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.71 and its 200 day moving average is $310.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $527.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.65.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total value of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.