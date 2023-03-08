Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,230 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.28% of Corteva worth $113,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

