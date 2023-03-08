Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,475 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.25% of Alkermes worth $119,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,756,000 after acquiring an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131,205 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,068,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 29.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

ALKS opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

