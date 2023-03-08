Primecap Management Co. CA Has $174.59 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.52% of Alaska Air Group worth $174,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

