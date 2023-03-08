Primecap Management Co. CA Has $93.70 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.47% of eBay worth $93,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after purchasing an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.31%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

