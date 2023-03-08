Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Capri were worth $136,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Capri by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE CPRI opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

