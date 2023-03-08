Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $75,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $354.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

