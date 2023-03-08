Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 60,610 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,610 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.02% of PerkinElmer worth $155,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after buying an additional 220,318 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 95,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 2.9 %

PKI stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

