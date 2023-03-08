Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,049,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.90% of Southwestern Energy worth $61,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

