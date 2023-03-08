Primero Mining (TSE:P) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Rating) (NYSE:PPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.31. Primero Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1,270,083 shares.
Primero Mining Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31.
Primero Mining Company Profile
Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.
