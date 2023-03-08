Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 79.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,922,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 46.0% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

