PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 782,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,196 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in PROG were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. State Street Corp raised its position in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,182,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after purchasing an additional 182,385 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 897,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 434,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 395.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRG opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

