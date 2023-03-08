ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.42

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $91.81, with a volume of 405268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,049,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 185,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

