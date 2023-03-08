ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 11,941,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 52,259,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.