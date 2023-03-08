Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $31.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 2,169,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,589,860 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

About Protagonist Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

