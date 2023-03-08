Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,362,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 857,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.46% of Pure Storage worth $119,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,694. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

