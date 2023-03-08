Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Churchill Downs worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 263.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.40.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $244.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.87 and its 200 day moving average is $217.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

