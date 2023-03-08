Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

PSTG opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

