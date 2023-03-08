Putnam Investments LLC Sells 28,768 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,690,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

