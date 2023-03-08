Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.75 and its 200 day moving average is $266.52. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

