Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Trading Up 0.3%

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 2,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,617% from the average daily volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam PanAgora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.