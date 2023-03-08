PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Trading Down 19%

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 19% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPLKF shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PVA TePla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of PVA TePla from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

PVA TePla Trading Up 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

Further Reading

