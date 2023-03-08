PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 926,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 658,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 226,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,140. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

