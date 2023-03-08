Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By KeyCorp

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JACK. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

JACK opened at $86.62 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.92.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,805 shares of company stock worth $263,993. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

