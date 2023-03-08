Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Boosted by BWS Financial

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATN International in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATNI. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
ATN International Trading Down 0.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International
In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
ATN International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.37%.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATN International (ATNI)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.