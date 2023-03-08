Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Boosted by BWS Financial

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATN International in a report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for ATN International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATNI. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ATN International Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATN International

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.37%.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.