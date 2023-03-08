Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Kimberly Rutledge Sells 8,711 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,348. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

