Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr Sells 434 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $13,909.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Q2 by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

