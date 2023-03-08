QITMEER NETWORK Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $657,551.40 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.37585062 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $682,573.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

