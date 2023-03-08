Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 1,101 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $259.10 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $264.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.