QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.39. 3,623,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745,313. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

