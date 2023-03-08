Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 3,963 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $3,548,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 290.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.2% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.
Shares of MRNA opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
