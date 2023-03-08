Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $501,000 in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.
AKRO stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of -0.91.
Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.
