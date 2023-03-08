Quantamental Technologies LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

