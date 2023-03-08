Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Quanterix by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Quanterix

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

