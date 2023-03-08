Quantum (QUA) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,601.62 and $180,967.19 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00036779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00221317 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,083.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,970.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.