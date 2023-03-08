Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 4,230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Quarterhill Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.