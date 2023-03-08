Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.07

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.07 and last traded at C$32.48, with a volume of 149120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on QBR.B shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

